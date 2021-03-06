Holy Spirit 77, Absegami 45

Jahmir Smith led Spirit with 17. Gavin Gillespie added 14 for the Spartans.
Spirit finishes the season 10-5.
Absegami 8 12 15 10 – 45
Holy Spirit 20 22 19 16 - 77
AB – Baldino 11, Durham 4, Cook 17, Johnson 2, Brown 1, Joseph 4, Bennett 4, Wilkins 2
HS – Smith 17, Wilkins 10, K. Gilliam 12, Freeman 7, Gillespie 14, Llanos 3, Jab. Smith 3, F. Gilliam 6, Coles 1, Kane 2, Saul 2
