Holy Spirit 77, Absegami 45
Holy Spirit 77, Absegami 45

Jahmir Smith led Spirit with 17. Gavin Gillespie added 14 for the Spartans.

Spirit finishes the season 10-5.

Absegami 8 12 15 10 – 45

Holy Spirit 20 22 19 16 - 77

AB – Baldino 11, Durham 4, Cook 17, Johnson 2, Brown 1, Joseph 4, Bennett 4, Wilkins 2

HS – Smith 17, Wilkins 10, K. Gilliam 12, Freeman 7, Gillespie 14, Llanos 3, Jab. Smith 3, F. Gilliam 6, Coles 1, Kane 2, Saul 2

