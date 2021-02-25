Holy Spirit 72, Pleasantville 54

Ky Gilliam scored 10 of his 15 points in the third quarter as Holy Spirit took control by outscoring Pleasantville 23-8.
Jahmir Smith scored 21 and Jamil Wilkins contributed 20 for the Spartans, who won their eighth straight and improved to 9-2.
Pleasantville 16 11 8 19 – 54
Holy Spirit 19 13 23 18 - 72
PV – Mitchell 15, Valeus 14, Gonzalez 10, Rolle 4, Barnes 1
HS – Jah. Smith 21, Wilkins 20, Gilliam 15, Llanos 8, Gillespie 4, Kane 2, F. Gilliam 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today