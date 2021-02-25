 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit 72, Pleasantville 54
Ky Gilliam scored 10 of his 15 points in the third quarter as Holy Spirit took control by outscoring Pleasantville 23-8.

Jahmir Smith scored 21 and Jamil Wilkins contributed 20 for the Spartans, who won their eighth straight and improved to 9-2.

Pleasantville 16 11 8 19 – 54

Holy Spirit 19 13 23 18 - 72

PV – Mitchell 15, Valeus 14, Gonzalez 10, Rolle 4, Barnes 1

HS – Jah. Smith 21, Wilkins 20, Gilliam 15, Llanos 8, Gillespie 4, Kane 2, F. Gilliam 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
