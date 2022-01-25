 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holy Spirit 71, Hammonton 47
Jamil Wilkins scored 17 for the Spartans, who improved to 7-5 with their second straight win. Ky Gilliam also scored 17 and Jayden Llanos added 12 for Spirit.

John Andoloro scored 17 for Hammonton.

