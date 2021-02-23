Holy Spirit 70, ACIT 58

Jamil Wilkins led four Spartans in double figures with 16. Ky Gilliam added 14 for Spirit, which has won seven straight and improved to 8-2.
ACIT 12 16 12 18 – 58
Holy Spirit 17 14 16 23 - 70
ACIT: Davenport 12, Taylor 10, Reyes 9, Smith 6, Lopez 6, Stroud 4, Venna 1
HS: Smith 10, Wilkins 16, Gilliam 14, Llanos 13, Gillespie 2, Kane 7, F. Gilliam 2, Kane 3, Saul 2
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
