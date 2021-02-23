 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit 70, ACIT 58
Jamil Wilkins led four Spartans in double figures with 16. Ky Gilliam added 14 for Spirit, which has won seven straight and improved to 8-2.

ACIT 12 16 12 18 – 58

Holy Spirit 17 14 16 23 - 70

ACIT: Davenport 12, Taylor 10, Reyes 9, Smith 6, Lopez 6, Stroud 4, Venna 1

HS: Smith 10, Wilkins 16, Gilliam 14, Llanos 13, Gillespie 2, Kane 7, F. Gilliam 2, Kane 3, Saul 2

