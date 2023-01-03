 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holy Spirit 68, Wildwood Catholic 45

Dave Legette led the winning Spartans with 14. Emmett Kane had 13 and Peaky Roseborough 12 for Spirit.

Justin Harper scored a game-high 24 for Wildwood Catholic.

Wildwood Catholic 10 12 15 17 - 45

Holy Spirit 15 23 8 22 - 68

WC - Kates 11, Harper 24, Bean 2, Walker 13, Jackson 4

HS - Llanos 8, Jones 2, Burns 9, Roseborough 12, Arici 10, Kane 13, Legette 14

