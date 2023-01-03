Holy Spirit 68, Wildwood Catholic 45

Dave Legette led the winning Spartans with 14. Emmett Kane had 13 and Peaky Roseborough 12 for Spirit.
Justin Harper scored a game-high 24 for Wildwood Catholic.
Wildwood Catholic 10 12 15 17 - 45
Holy Spirit 15 23 8 22 - 68
WC - Kates 11, Harper 24, Bean 2, Walker 13, Jackson 4
HS - Llanos 8, Jones 2, Burns 9, Roseborough 12, Arici 10, Kane 13, Legette 14
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today