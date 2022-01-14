 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit 68, Lower Cape May 43
0 Comments

Holy Spirit 68, Lower Cape May 43

  • 0

Jamil Wilkins scored 18 for the winning Spartans, who improved to 5-2. Spirit has won three straight.

Archie Lawler scored 17 to lead Lower (3-8).

Holy Spirit 13 10 28 17 – 68

Lower Cape May 13 10 8 12 – 43

HS-K. Gilliam 11, Smith 13, Jane 6, Wilkins 18, Llanos 6

LCM- Bey 12, Lawler 17, Melo 2, Cronin 4, Bonner 6, Carter 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News