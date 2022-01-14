Holy Spirit 68, Lower Cape May 43

Jamil Wilkins scored 18 for the winning Spartans, who improved to 5-2. Spirit has won three straight.
Archie Lawler scored 17 to lead Lower (3-8).
Holy Spirit 13 10 28 17 – 68
Lower Cape May 13 10 8 12 – 43
HS-K. Gilliam 11, Smith 13, Jane 6, Wilkins 18, Llanos 6
LCM- Bey 12, Lawler 17, Melo 2, Cronin 4, Bonner 6, Carter 2
