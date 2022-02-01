Holy Spirit 67, Ocean City 47

The Spartans dominated the fourth quarter and won their fifth straight.
Jahmir Smith and Ky Gilliam each scored 14 for Spirit, which improved to 10-5.
Ocean City 9 8 14 16 – 47
Holy Spirit 9 16 11 31 – 67
OC- Muskett 3, Schlatter 2, Randles 7, Chevere 10, Sakers 9, Repetti 5, Ailing 4, Grimley 7
HS- Smith 14, Wilkins 8, K. Gilliam 14, Llanos 12, Kane 6, E. Kane 7, Coles 3, Hackett 5
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
