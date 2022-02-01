 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holy Spirit 67, Ocean City 47
The Spartans dominated the fourth quarter and won their fifth straight.

Jahmir Smith and Ky Gilliam each scored 14 for Spirit, which improved to 10-5.

Ocean City 9 8 14 16 – 47

Holy Spirit 9 16 11 31 – 67

OC- Muskett 3, Schlatter 2, Randles 7, Chevere 10, Sakers 9, Repetti 5, Ailing 4, Grimley 7

HS- Smith 14, Wilkins 8, K. Gilliam 14, Llanos 12, Kane 6, E. Kane 7, Coles 3, Hackett 5

