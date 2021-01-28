Holy Spirit 66, Oakcrest 29

Jahmir Smith scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half for the winning Spartans. The sophomore guard is averaged 24.5 points for Spirit (1-1).
Oakcrest 7 5 9 8 - 29
Holy Spirit 19 24 11 12 - 66
OK – O’Brien 11, Casanova 5, Nozawe 3, Wilson 2, Gandy 4, Garland 2, White 2
HS – Smith 22, Wilkins 7, Freeman 9, Gilliam 2, Llanos 4, Gillespie 5, Jab. Smith 5, Kane 2, F. Gilliam 2, E. Kane 2, Coles 6
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today