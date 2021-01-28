 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit 66, Oakcrest 29
0 comments

Holy Spirit 66, Oakcrest 29

Jahmir Smith scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half for the winning Spartans. The sophomore guard is averaged 24.5 points for Spirit (1-1).

Oakcrest 7 5 9 8 - 29

Holy Spirit 19 24 11 12 - 66

OK – O’Brien 11, Casanova 5, Nozawe 3, Wilson 2, Gandy 4, Garland 2, White 2

HS – Smith 22, Wilkins 7, Freeman 9, Gilliam 2, Llanos 4, Gillespie 5, Jab. Smith 5, Kane 2, F. Gilliam 2, E. Kane 2, Coles 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News