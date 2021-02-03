 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit 66, Cedar Creek 39
Holy Spirit 66, Cedar Creek 39

Jahmir Smith scored 22 points as Holy Spirit evened its record at 2-2. Hasanur Freeman added 16 for the Spartans and Jamil Wilkins scored 13.

Cedar Creek 9 9 17 4 – 39

Holy Spirit 15 16 17 18 - 66

HS – Smith 22, Wilkins 13, Freeman 16, Gilliam 5, Llanos 7, Gillespie 2, Jab. Smith 1

