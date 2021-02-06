 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit 64, ACIT 38
Ky Gilliam scored 14 points for the Spartans, who improved to 3-2. Jamil Wilkins added 11 for Spirit.

Holy Spirit 12 16 18 19 – 64

ACIT 11 10 11 6 – 38

HS – K. Gilliam 14, F. Gilliam 1, Smith 11, Gillespie 5, Kane 4, Wilkins 13, Llanos 6, Freeman 10

ACIT – Taylor 4, Owens 6, Verna 2, Smith 5, Lopez 8, Davenport 13

