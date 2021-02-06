Holy Spirit 64, ACIT 38

Ky Gilliam scored 14 points for the Spartans, who improved to 3-2. Jamil Wilkins added 11 for Spirit.
Holy Spirit 12 16 18 19 – 64
ACIT 11 10 11 6 – 38
HS – K. Gilliam 14, F. Gilliam 1, Smith 11, Gillespie 5, Kane 4, Wilkins 13, Llanos 6, Freeman 10
ACIT – Taylor 4, Owens 6, Verna 2, Smith 5, Lopez 8, Davenport 13
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
