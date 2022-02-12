Holy Spirit 60, Wildwood Catholic 50

Jahmir Smith scored 20 for the Spartans, who improved to 12-7.
Wildwood Catholic 10 15 10 15 - 50
Holy Spirit 16 14 24 15 – 69
WC-Kates 10, Walker 12, Bell 2, Hart 10, McGarth 10, J. Kane 4, Jackson 2
HS-Smith 20, Wilkins 16, K. Gilliam 5, Llanos 10, S. Kane 5, Coles 4, Roseborough 7, E. Kane 2
