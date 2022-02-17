Holy Spirit (6) at Middle Township (3)

Middle Township (15-5) won the CAL American Division. The Panthers are 5-4 in four previous Cal Tournament appearances. This season Middle is young but talented. Freshman guard Jamir McNeil averages 12.8 points. His sophomore brother Bubba McNeil averages 13.3. This is Holy Spirit’s ninth CAL Tournament appearance. The Spartans (13-7) rely on a strong junior class, especially guards Jahmir Smith (12.9 ppg) and Jamil Wilkins (12.7 ppg). Junior forward Jayden Llanos is one of South Jersey’s top offensive rebounders.