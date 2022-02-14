Holy Spirit 52, Lower Cape May 37

Jahmir Smith led the winning Spartans with 16. Frank Gilliam came off the bench and sparked Spirit with nine points in th second quarter. Archie Lawler led Lower with 17.
Spirit improved to 13-7.
Lower Cape May 8 9 10 10 – 37
Holy Spirit 8 19 9 16 - 52
LCM-Lawler 17, Bey 11, Bonner 7, Wright 2
HS-Smith 16, Wilkins 6, K. Gilliam 4, Llanos 10, Coles 4, E. Kane 2, F. Gilliam 9, Coles 1
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
