Holy Spirit (5) vs. Hudson Catholic (4)

Holy Spirit update: The Spartans (3-5) began the season ranked No. 1 in Elite 11 but have been hurt by injuries and have lost four straight. A number of injured players have returned, however, and Spirit should also benefit from last week’s bye. Trevor Cohen (1,244 passing yards) and Sean Burns (21 of 38 for 241 yard and four TDs) have shared the quarterback spot in recent weeks. Wide receiver Elijah Steward has caught 46 passes for 786 yards and 10 TDs. Senior linebacker Michael Francisco has made 72 tackles. Defensive lineman Will Marable has six sacks.