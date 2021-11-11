State Non-Public B quarterfinal
Who: Holy Spirit (5) vs. Hudson Catholic (4)
When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday night at Caven Point in Jersey City
What’s next: Winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between No. 8 seed Immaculata (7-2) and top-seeded DePaul (7-2).
Holy Spirit update: The Spartans (3-5) began the season ranked No. 1 in Elite 11 but have been hurt by injuries and have lost four straight. A number of injured players have returned, however, and Spirit should also benefit from last week’s bye. Trevor Cohen (1,244 passing yards) and Sean Burns (21 of 38 for 241 yard and four TDs) have shared the quarterback spot in recent weeks. Wide receiver Elijah Steward has caught 46 passes for 786 yards and 10 TDs. Senior linebacker Michael Francisco has made 72 tackles. Defensive lineman Will Marable has six sacks.
Hudson Catholic update: The Hawks (8-1) have won six straight. Junior running back Jacon Rodriguez has rushed 137 times for 1,287 yards and 18 TDs.
