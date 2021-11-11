 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit (5) vs. Hudson Catholic (4)
0 comments

Holy Spirit (5) vs. Hudson Catholic (4)

102321-pac-spt-spirit

Holy Spirit hosted Saint Augustine Friday night with periods of heavy rain and wind. Absecon, NJ. October 29, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

State Non-Public B quarterfinal

Who: Holy Spirit (5) vs. Hudson Catholic (4)

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday night at Caven Point in Jersey City

What’s next: Winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between No. 8 seed Immaculata (7-2) and top-seeded DePaul (7-2).

Holy Spirit update: The Spartans (3-5) began the season ranked No. 1 in Elite 11 but have been hurt by injuries and have lost four straight. A number of injured players have returned, however, and Spirit should also benefit from last week’s bye. Trevor Cohen (1,244 passing yards) and Sean Burns (21 of 38 for 241 yard and four TDs) have shared the quarterback spot in recent weeks. Wide receiver Elijah Steward has caught 46 passes for 786 yards and 10 TDs. Senior linebacker Michael Francisco has made 72 tackles. Defensive lineman Will Marable has six sacks.

Hudson Catholic update: The Hawks (8-1) have won six straight. Junior running back Jacon Rodriguez has rushed 137 times for 1,287 yards and 18 TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News