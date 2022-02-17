 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holy Spirit (5) at Atlantic City (4)

4:30 p.m.

These two neighborhood rivals will meet for the first time this season. Atlantic City (11-9) played one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules. The Vikings feature junior center Quanirah Montague, who averages 14.4 points and 11.6 rebounds. Senior guard Sanai Garrison-Macon leads Atlantic City in assists with a 3.3 average. Holy Spirit (13-7) relies on a balanced attack. Junior Kira Murray (9.6 ppg), sophomore Hanna Watson (10.4 ppg) and freshman Sabrina Little (9.5 ppg) pace the Spartans.

