Holy Spirit (5) 14, DePaul (1) 28 - FINAL
DePaul Catholic defeated Holy Spirit 28-14 in the state Non-Public B semifinals Friday.

Holy Spirit opened the scoring, when Trevor Cohen found Elijah Steward with a 22-yard touchdown pass. Holy Spirit led 14-13 at the half after Cohen found Steward on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

After a scoreless third quarter, A.J. Rodriguez hit MarShawn Ferguson Jr. with two second-half touchdown passes. Ferguson caught three touchdowns on the day.

Holy Spirit (4-6) will conclude its season Thursday when it travels to Atlantic City for their annual Thanksgiving game.

Holy Spirit;7 7 0 0—14

DePaul;0 13 0 15—28

First quarter

HS—Steward 22 pass from Cohen (Forte Kick)

Second quarter

D—Jones 18 pass from Rodriguez

D—Ferguson 51 pass from Rodriguez

HS—Steward 60 pas from Cohen (Forte Kick)

Fourth Quarter

D—Ferguson 64 pass from Rodriguez (Ferguson from Rodriquez)

D—Ferguson 43 pass from Rodriguez (kick good)

