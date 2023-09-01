EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Holy Spirit High School football team wasted no time Friday in showing that its impressive season-opening performance was legitimate.

The Spartans, coming off a 17-point win Sunday over Conwell-Egan Catholic of the Philadelphia suburbs, raced out to a five-touchdown halftime lead on their way to a 43-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township.

Their victory spoiled the home debut of Eagles coach Rob Davis.

The Spartans powered to a 35-0 halftime lead, which triggered a running clock. Fullback Jahcere Ward did most of the early work and completed Holy Spirit’s first two drives with touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Holy Spirit 14 21 0 8 — 43

Egg Harbor Twp. 0 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST QUARTER

HS -- Ward 1 run (kick)

HS -- Ward 2 run (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

HS -- Jones pass from Costabile (kick)

HS -- Mallen 66 pass from Costabile (kick)

HS -- Mercado pass from Costabile (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

HS -- Burns run (Marczyk run)