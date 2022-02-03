Holy Spirit 43, Cedar Creek 38

Spirit rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to win its sixth straight. Ky Gilliams scored 14 for the Spartans, who improved to 11-5.
Holy Spirit 11 7 12 13 – 43
Cedar Creek6 18 5 9 – 38
HS-K. Gilliam 14, Wilkins 6, Llanos 2, Roseborough 8, Smith 7
CK-Burrell 5, Cruse 9, Snyder 2, Cook 7, Valentin 3, Marano 8, Anderson 4
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today