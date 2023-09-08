Emir Hicks ran for three TDs for the Spartans, who took this rivalry matchup dubbed "The Holy War." Jahcere Ward and Jack Burns added rushing TDs. Ty Costabile threw a 35-yard TD to Matt Abbott to give Spirit a 28-0 halftime lead.
The Spartans (3-0) have outscored opponents 109-15 in the first three games. The Wildcats (0-3) lead the series 16-10.
St. Joseph 0 0 0 8 — 8
Holy Spirit 7 21 7 7 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
HS -- Ward 22 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
HS -- Hicks 23 run (kick)
HS -- Hicks 6 run (kick)
HS -- Abbott 35 pass from Costabile (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
HS -- Hicks 42 run (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
HS -- Burns run (kick)
SJ -- Touchdown (2-point conversion)
