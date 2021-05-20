 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit 4, Cedar Creek 0
0 comments

Holy Spirit 4, Cedar Creek 0

Dave Hagman struck out 16 and allowed just two hits as the Holy Spirit High School baseball team beat Cedar Creek 4-0.

Jayden Shertel, Shane Solari and Steven Petrosh each an RBI for the Spartans, who improved to 12-7.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News