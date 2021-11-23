 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit (4-6) at Atlantic City (3-6), 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Radio: 104.1 FM

This is Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry. The winner receives the John Boyd-Stan Marczyk Trophy named after the late coaches Boyd of Atlantic City and Marczyk of Holy Spirit. The teams first met in 1926 and Atlantic City leads the series 52-36-4. Holy Spirit has won three straight from Atlantic City, all by shutout. 

Spirit comes off a 28-14 loss to DePaul Catholic in the state Non-Public semifinals. Spirit quarterback/running back Trevor Cohen has thrown for 1,352 yards and run for 505 yards. Wide receiver Elijah Steward has caught 58 passes for 888 yards and 12 TDs. Senior linebacker Michael Francisco leads the defense with 92 tackles.

Atlantic City hasn’t played since a 16-6 loss to Vineland on Nov. 6. Vikings quarterback Eric Strecker has thrown for 611 yards and five TDs. Running back La’Sean Trussell has rushed for 597 yards and eight TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
