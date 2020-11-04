 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit (4-0) vs. St. Augustine Prep (3-1)
Holy Spirit (4-0) vs. St. Augustine Prep (3-1)

102420_spt_hsfootball

On Oct. 23 2020, in Absecon, Holy Spirit football hosts Pleasantville.

Game of the week

Who: Holy Spirit (4-0) vs. St. Augustine Prep (3-1)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at St. Augustine

Why this game is important: These two teams are rivals and two of the best in the state. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine is ranked No. 5.

Last five meetings:

2019: St. Augustine 21, Holy Spirit 7

2018: St. Augustine 27, Holy Spirit 14

2017: Holy Spirit 22, St. Augustine 17

2016: St. Augustine 41, Holy Spirit 0

2011: Holy Spirit 37, St. Augustine 0

Key players:

Holy Spirit: Trevor Cohen, QB, 23 of 38 for 528 yards; Patrick Smith, RB, 118 carries for 1,038 yards; Elijah Steward, WR, seven catches for 70 yards; Gavin Roman, WR, seven catches for 144 yards; Michael Francisco, LB, 34 tackles and 12 tackles for losses.

St. Augustine: Trey McLeer, QB, 17 of 35 for 242 yards; Kanye Udoh, RB, 75 carries for 449 yards; Nasir Hill, WR/DB, 11 catches for 173 yards; Angelo Vokolos, LB, 31 tackles; Brady Small, OL/DL, 20 tackles and 11 tackles for losses.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
