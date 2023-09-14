WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Ty Costabile has pestered the Holy Spirit High School football coaches to run a particular play for four weeks.

The sophomore quarterback wants to fake the ball to a Holy Spirit running back, who dives into the line. Costabile then keeps the ball and bootlegs around the end.

With the score tied in overtime Thursday night, Costabile asked again.

This time he really, really meant it.

The Holy Spirit coaches listened, and you know what: The play worked.

Costabile scored the winning TD on a 4-yard run as the undefeated Spartans beat Washington Township 34-28 in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division matchup.

Holy Spirit 6 0 15 0 13 — 34

Washington Twp. 0 7 0 14 7 — 28

FIRST QUARTER

HS -- Forte 37 field goal

HS -- Forte 35 field goal

SECOND QUARTER

WT -- Long 22 TD catch (Franchi kick)

THIRD QUARTER

HS -- Jones 25 pass from Costabile (Jones pass from Mercado)

HS -- Jones 75 pass from Coastabile (Forte kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

WT -- Joyner 11 pass from Aquino (Franchi kick)

WT -- Joyner 18 pass from Aquino (Franchi kick)

OVERTIME

HS -- Cartwright pass from Costabile (Forte kick)

WT -- Long 24 pass from Aquino (Franchi kick)

HS -- Costabile 4 run