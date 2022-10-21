 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 5 Holy Spirit 31, No. 10 Kingsway Reg. 27 — FINAL

The Holy Spirit High School football team appeared to be in big trouble Friday night.

The Spartans trailed Kingsway Regional by as many as three touchdowns in the first half. The Dragons had scored a pair of touchdowns within 18 seconds early in the second quarter and, with halftime approaching, were lining up for a field goal to give them a 17-point lead heading into the third quarter.

But Spirit lineman Robert McDevitt blocked the kick.

Everything changed from there.

Spirit scored 25 straight points and won the West Jersey Football League Continental Division title with a stirring 31-27 victory.

