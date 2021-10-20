 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit (3-3) at Winslow Township (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Holy Spirit has dropped two straight and needs a win to boost its state Non-Public B seeding prospects. Spirit wide receiver Elijah Steward has caught 35 passes for 569 yards. Will Marable leads the Spirit defense with six sacks. Winslow is ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11. Winslow quarterback Hamas Duren has thrown for 1,482 yards and 24 TDs.

