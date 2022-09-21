Holy Spirit (3-1) at St. Augustine (1-3)

6 p.m. Friday
This is annually one of South Jersey’s biggest games. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Spirit quarterback Sean Burns has thrown for 1,035 yards and 10 TDs. Gavin Roman has caught 31 passes for 407 yards and Jayden Llanos has four TD catches for Spirit. St. Augustine junior Tristian McAleer has run for two TDs and caught a TD pass this season.
