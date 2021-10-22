Holy Spirit 21, Winslow Township 52 - FINAL

Hamas Duren threw four touchdown passes for the Eagles (6-2), ranked seventh in The Elite 11. Holy Spirit fell to 3-4.

The Spartans and Eagles traded big plays in the first half. Trevor Cohen hit Elijah Steward up the middle on a slant route and he darted up the center of the field for a 60-yard score to make it 7-0 Spartans. The Eagles responded when Hamas Duren found Trey Simmons open down field for the 68-yard score to tie it.

The teams traded points in the second quarter. Duren threw his second TD pass of the game, a 38-yarder to Jacob Mitchell to make it 14-7. Spirit drove down the field, and Markus Lewis capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run to tie it.

Winslow retook the lead on Duren's 4-yard TD pass to Mitchell, and Steward caught his second touchdown of the game, a 45-yard from Cohen to make it 21-21.

Winslow tacked on a field goal with time running out in the half to lead 24-21, but it was an impressive goal-line stand by the Spartans that held Winslow to just three points. Winslow got down to the 1-yard line with about a minute to play, and Spirit stopped the Eagles on three straight plays before Winslow was able to rush out to the field, and Tim Bright chipped in the short field goal.