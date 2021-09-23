Holy Spirit (2-1) at Pleasantville (0-4)
6 p.m. Friday
Pleasantville comes off a 41-0 loss to Salem. Holy Spirit, ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11, was off last week. Senior linebacker Michael Francisco leads the Spirit defense with 22 tackles. Senior defensive back Michael Weaver has two interceptions.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today