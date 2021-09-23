 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit (2-1) at Pleasantville (0-4)
Holy Spirit (2-1) at Pleasantville (0-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Pleasantville comes off a 41-0 loss to Salem. Holy Spirit, ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11, was off last week. Senior linebacker Michael Francisco leads the Spirit defense with 22 tackles. Senior defensive back Michael Weaver has two interceptions.

