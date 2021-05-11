 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit 13, Absegami 3
Holy Spirit 13, Absegami 3

Gavin MacNatt was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the winning Spartans. Donovan Patten struck out four and allowed two hits in four innings to get the win.

Spirit improved to 9-6.

Absegami 000 012 – 3 5 6

Holy Spirit 504 103x – 13 8 0

