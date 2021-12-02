Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Atlantic City, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, $42: If you’re anything like us, many of your favorite holiday songs were first introduced to you via TV and the movies. The cast of Hollywood Holidays will perform a mix of the best movie-based holiday tunes of all time when they bring their show to Caesars for a one-night only performance. Go to Caesars.com.
