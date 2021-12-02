Primary Color: Yellow Weight: 12.6lbs Age: 0yrs 0mths 12wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afterno…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — It will be years before a small vineyard off Route 9 in Beesleys Point produces a single glass of wine, but neighbors want to…
A Somers Point man fighting for his life after setting himself on fire last week is a U.S. Army veteran under treatment for mental health issu…
WILDWOOD — Authorities evacuated two city blocks Saturday after a World War II-era projectile was found on the beach and brought back to a hom…
It has been said that man and the sea will always battle, but ultimately the sea will always win.
An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic Co…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The multimillion-dollar proposed project known as Pomona Commons will not move forward at this time, and the status of the…
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said …
PLEASANTVILLE — After its third meeting on the matter in as many weeks, the local school board finally has a board solicitor — at least until …
ATLANTIC CITY — Residents will likely get a look at a new city master plan in early 2022, almost a year later than originally expected.
