Holiday Gift Guide

As the holiday season begins in full swing, we thought to highlight some local businesses while also helping all of you with Christmas gift ideas to make your shopping go just a little easier.

Give the gift of fun to all those 21

Circle Liquor has set you up with two holiday themed shooters that make for the perfect stocking stuffers and everyone is sure to enjoy.

These gifts are quick, easy and already aesthetically pleasing with no wrapping needed after you purchase.

Head into Circle, buy one or both and hey maybe even grab yourself something while you’re in there!

(Fireball shooter box is $13.99, Platinum vodka candy cane shooter is $4.99)

Circle Liquors is located at 1 MacArthur Blvd in Somers Point

Trading cards and video games galore

For any little ones you have running around Wax, Packs and Throwbacks has got their Christmas gift covered. The shop has everything from sports cards, to video consoles to jerseys, and everything in between.

Every kid would love a new game console, specifically one with over 95,000 games programmed on it. The Super Console X Pro is fairly new and on the cheaper end for a full gaming console.

If you want to add something else on to this already stacked gift, Pokeman trading cards have become all the rage recently. Both of these gifts would go great for younger kids and will be a great way to keep them busy over the school break.

(Super Console X Pro is $100 , Pokeman trading card game is $15)

Wax, Packs and Throwbacks is located at 199 New Road, Unit 16-17 in Linwood Central Square

What’s Christmas without some sweet treats

The minute you step inside of Bake Works the chocolatey and sweet smell hits you and you won’t want to leave. Lucky for you, we braved the enticing shop and found a few must brings for any holiday party or plans you may have in store this year.

No Christmas party is complete without a party tray. Bake Works makes chocolate covered pretzel trays in two different sizes. The pretzels are decorated and the tray is all wrapped up with holiday festive bows and ribbons to complete the look.

While of course the humans need something to snack on, don’t show up and just leave the dogs hanging! You can also purchase home-made dog treats and give the pets in your life a little holiday cheer too.

(Large pretzel tray is $33, small is $23. Dog treats are $4.40 each.)

The Bake Works is located at 1205 Tilton Road #3 in Center Point Plaza in Northfield

Calling all bakers or new homeowners

Looking for the perfect small, yet meaningful gift for those who love to bake, cook and decorate? If so, The Cheese Board has their gift ready to go.

Some festive and intricately designed measuring spoons could go a long way for a baker who loves to try new holiday recipes or just for anyone who likes to decorate all aspects of their home. It comes in a full set of spoons all decorated for the holidays.

To top off this new kitchen set gift, add in a nice new cutting board. While on the small size, this cutting board is cute and would pair well with any kitchen coloring.

(Measuring spoons are $19.99, cutting board is $16.99)

The Cheese Board is located at 199 New Road, Linwood

Candy and entertainment for Christmas? Yes, please.

While a movie ticket might not jump out at you when you think of gift ideas, it is definitely a good one.

Going to the movie theater is slowing getting less and less popular, but for us, there’s something about the joy of seeing a movie on the big screen.

You can get a ticket for any movie and decorate it up by placing it in a popcorn box with loads of movie candy stuffed alongside it.

This could be a fun activity for a later date and a good gift idea for all ages. Tilton Square Theater shows movies daily and has the only reclining seats in town for maximum comfort while enjoying the film of your choice.

(Adult movie tickets are $14 and childrens are $12)

Tilton Square Theater is located at 331 Tilton Road, Tilton Shopping Center in Northfield

Holiday and more décor

For any friends or family members you have that might want to spice up their home décor during the holidays.

Candles are always a great gift and something that people may not always want to spend money on for themselves. Coastal Farmhouse Décor and More makes homemade soy candles that make any space smell great. Soy candles are also more pet friendly then ones made with other ingredients.

While just buying one candle may not seem like the most extravagant gift, once you step foot inside this store you are sure to find a bunch of other things to pair with it, like the decorative tress lining the shelves.

The store owner also makes her own wreaths. You can purchase a holiday wreath or one that can decorate a home for any occasion.

(The soy candles are $24 and the wreath is $149)

Coastal Farmhouse Décor and More is located at 199 New Road, Suite 20, Linwood Central Square