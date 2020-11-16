Holiday food drive to be held at Bader Field on Thursday

A holiday food distribution event for Atlantic City residents and casino workers is set for Thursday.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. The drive-up event is on a first-come, first-served basis at Bader Field.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, together with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO, Local 54 and other private donors have provided funding to offer food services for Atlantic City residents and casino workers.
Registration is required at the food bank website, cfbnj.org.
Contact: 609-272-7046
