History shows South Jersey only dreams of a white Christmas

Several meteorologists cautioned about finding trends in complex data where both precipitation and temperature are factors. But despite those issues, fewer white Christmases seems associated with warmer temperatures from climate change, said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini.

“It matters for many as an emotional weight of how the season ought to feel or how we think it ought to feel,” National Snow and Ice Data scientist Twila Moon said. “But the climate scientist in me is also very interested in having a white Christmas because it’s an indicator of how much and what type of precipitation we’ve gotten. And that is also really important because so much of our country is dealing with extreme drought right now.”

In Helena, Montana, “it definitely feels like we don’t have as much snow or the winters are different," said Shawn Whyte on Tuesday as the high hit 52 (11 Celsius). “I’m looking out my window right now and I have a lovely view of the entire hill in a valley and it is brown. It’s ugly and brown.

“For us here, we expect winter and cold and it makes you feel snuggly and cozy,” said Whyte, an information technology manager who said she's having trouble getting her Christmas spirit with no snow.