History Notes - Ice Skating on Bargaintown Pond

Every winter folks young and old would gather at Bargaintown Pond for ice skating or playing ice hockey. This photo was taken in 1969. Before modern technology, the great outdoors was the playground for entertainment.

William Franklin Cullen Jr., age 84, was interviewed in 1986 and he said he remembered the whole class going to ice skate at the pond during recess from Bargaintown school in the very early 1900s. He said he remembers the ice being 16- to 20-inches thick for much of the winter. There was always a crowd skating at the pond, he said.

Jack Aspenburg, a longtime Bargaintown resident, remembered a sled built by a man named Doernbach that would sell hot dogs to the skaters. He also recalled a homemade ice boat with a big propeller built by Dave Krumm.

In the days before refrigeration, ice cutters would cut thick blocks of ice from the pond and store them in an ice house by the pond. (The ice house is no longer standing.) The ice would be insulated with saw dust from the nearby saw mill and salt hay from the marshes.

There’s so much history right in our back yards!

