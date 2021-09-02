History Notes - Houde farm, circa 1961

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

The photo shows Norman (“Big Norm”) Houde at the wheel of his tractor with four of his children, Jeffrey, Danny, Normie and Susan at the Houde Homestead in Egg Harbor Township circa 1961.

