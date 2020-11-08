History beckons the Union: Either their first trophy or an end-of-season collapse

The pieces seem to all be in place for the Philadelphia Union to finally win their first trophy.

They will play at home Sunday against the New England Revolution, a team they haven’t lost to in three years. There’s just the right amount of anger in the locker room after last Sunday’s loss at Columbus. And the game will be nationally televised at 3:30 p.m. on ABC because the network and the league want to spotlight the potential for a historic day.

A victory, or any better result than second-place Toronto FC, will give the Union the Supporters’ Shield for the best regular-season record.

But victory is far from certain. Though the Union are 3-0-1 against the Revs this year, all the wins were decided by just one goal. And it’s been 13 years since two American MLS teams have met five times in a calendar year before the playoffs. For the Union to make it 4-0-1 would be a feat on its own.

“Every game has been a one- or two-play game. (And) we’ve been fortunate enough to get on the right side of things,” manager Jim Curtin said. “The scouting report, I think, both of us know each other so well at this stage that we’ll keep it short.”