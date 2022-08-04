Historic Galloway

The Keller homestead on Moss Mill Road was built before 1930 in the classic “four-square” layout that was very popular at the time. George and Mary Keller came to the U.S. from Hungary in 1903 and stopped in Maryland before starting their fruit farm in Galloway. The man standing third from the left is probably George, judging from the handlebar mustache, so the lady second from right should be Mary. The others are probably four of their five children.