Historic Galloway - Wedding

This ornate photo compilation accompanied the newspaper announcement of the marriage of Chris Gaupp Jr. to Louisa Class in 1907. The ceremony was held at the bride’s home in Egg Harbor City, after which the new couple went to Niagra Falls on honeymoon. Their eldest son, Christian Henry Gaupp III, has a street named in his honor, as he served the township for 38 years.
Come check out the Galloway Township Historical Museum on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.