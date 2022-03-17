Historic Cold Spring Village Feasting on History event

Historic Cold Spring Village begins the 2022 season with its signature fundraiser, Feasting on History. The restaurant gala is one of the most anticipated social events of the season, offering guests an opportunity to network with friends, businesses and community members before the summer season begins. Feasting on History is celebrating its 20th year and promises to be a delicious, amazing, and enjoyable event. It will be held in the NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport on Tuesday, May 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cape May County’s favorite restaurants prepare and serve their signature dishes accompanied by wine, craft beer, soft drinks, coffee, and desserts.

In 2019, guests enjoyed a night of food, music, and networking, looking forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary of Feasting and supporting HCSV’s mission of historic preservation, history education and heritage tourism. Due to the hiatus caused by the pandemic, the event’s two prior years, 2020 and 2021 were cancelled. After thoughtful deliberation, it was decided to resurrect Feasting for 2022.

To quote Pat Raspa, Museum Coordinator, “It is time to move forward from the past to the future!” In addition to the museum’s 20th Feasting on History Anniversary, Sturdy Savings Bank, the premiere sponsor of the event is celebrating their 100th year anniversary serving Cape May County’s banking needs.

Feasting on History proceeds will be dedicated to the newly established JSG Legacy Fund. It is named in honor of our long-serving and loved Village Blacksmith, Jerry Goldman, who bequeathed funds to the Village upon his passing in February 2019. The fund is dedicated to museum projects that fall outside the scope of grant funding guidelines. They are traditionally behind the scenes and include barns, buildings, equipment and supplies that are responsible for sustaining and nourishing not just our farm horse Levi and the other farm animals, but preservation of the antique buildings, their valuable contents and the 30 acres of land that comprise the Village.

Advanced ticket sales only (no sales available at the door) to Feasting on History are $85 per person or $700 for a pre-paid reserved table of ten. Ample open seating is available for groups of less than ten. Please visit the Village website at HCSV.org to purchase tickets no later than 3 p.m. April 31. To make alternate arrangements, call Pat Raspa at 609-898-2300, ext. 10. For sponsorship information, contact Sandy Nickel at 609-898-2300, ext. 11 or by e-mail at snickel@hcsv.org.

Historic Cold Spring Village is a non-profit, open air living history museum that portrays the daily life of a rural South Jersey community of the Early American era. Its mission includes the preservation of 27 historic Cape May County buildings, history education and promoting heritage tourism. The Village is a museum for all seasons. During the summer months, historically clothed interpreters and artisans preserve the trades, crafts, and heritage of “the age of homespun.” From October to May, the emphasis is on teaching history through school trips to the Village, classroom visits by the education department and interactive teleconferences with schools throughout the United States. The Village is located on Route 9, three miles north of Victorian Cape May and a mile and a half west of the southern end of the Garden State Parkway. For more information, call 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or visit HCSV.org.