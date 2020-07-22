Isolated severe wind gusts pushed through the area Wednesday evening. Here were some of the highest totals.
Beach Haven - 73 mph at 8:11 p.m.
Beach Haven - 66 mph at 8:15 p.m.
Mystic Islands - 64 mph at 8:41 p.m.
Atlantic City International Airport - 63 mph at 7:46 p.m.
Mystic Islands - 62 mph at 8:06 p.m.
Pleasantville - 53 mph at 7:46 p.m.
Lower Alloways Creek - 59 mph near 6:30 p.m.
