High schoolers get lab time at Stockton

“I learned a lot of this stuff in school, but there was no application,” Tran said after her presentation with Simms.

“You’re learning, not just memorizing,” Simms added about the experience.

All of the students said they did not have in-person science labs last year in high school because of the pandemic, so getting to participate in hands-on research as part of the program was a big benefit, particularly for Dolores, of Atlantic City, who will study chemical engineering in the fall at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Ki said he thinks Dolores learned how to take those things that are taught from a textbook and apply them in real life.

“There is a big gap between knowledge from the classroom and actual, practical real society,” Ki said. “I wanted to connect those dots.”

Tran said she realized through the program that she is interested in biochemistry more than biology, and that the research community may seem intimidating, but it is very welcoming. She encouraged anyone interested in pursuing a career in the sciences to apply for the program.

Pemberton said many students don’t realize there are opportunities to participate in research in college.