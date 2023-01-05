 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TOP 10

High School top-10 list

  • 0
121822-pac-spt-hamhoops

On December 13, 2022, in Ocean City, Wildwood Catholic competes with Hammonton girls basketball.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week

1. Wildwood Catholic girls basketball

The Crusaders (8-0) began Thursday as the Cape-Atlantic League’s only undefeated girls basketball team.

2. Lower Cape May boys basketball

The Caper Tigers (6-0) began Thursday as the Cape-Atlantic League’s only undefeated boys basketball team.

3. Reese Downey

The Absegami sophomore guard is averaging 21.1 points.

4. Ryan Merlino

The Oakcrest junior has the best pole vault in the state this winter with a height of 14 feet, 3 inches.

People are also reading…

5. Adrien LaBoy

The 150/157-pound Middle Township wrestler is off to a 7-0 start with tournament wins at Hammonton and Palmyra.

6. St. Augustine Prep swimming

Hermits (2-0) opened with dominating wins over Absegami and Mainland Regional.

7. Mainland Regional girls swimming

The Mustangs (2-0) owned with wins over Atlantic City and OLMA.

8. Sophia Curtis

The Ocean City junior has the second best triple jump in the state this winter with a distance of 38-4.5.

9. Southern Regional wrestling

The Rams improved to 4-0 with a 51-19 win over Brick Memorial on Wednesday night.

10. Arnaldo Rodriguez

The St. Joseph senior has made 25 3-pointers and is averaging 21.9 points this season.

+3 
Arnaldo Rodriguez headshot

Rodriguez

Arnaldo Rodriguez headshot
+3 
Reese Downey headshot

Downey 

 Bob Lasko, Provided
+3 
Ryan Merlino

Merlino

 Mike McGarry
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino, and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of this year, trailing only the Borgata. It is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News