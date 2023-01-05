High School top-10 list

A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week
1. Wildwood Catholic girls basketball
The Crusaders (8-0) began Thursday as the Cape-Atlantic League’s only undefeated girls basketball team.
2. Lower Cape May boys basketball
The Caper Tigers (6-0) began Thursday as the Cape-Atlantic League’s only undefeated boys basketball team.
3. Reese Downey
The Absegami sophomore guard is averaging 21.1 points.
4. Ryan Merlino
The Oakcrest junior has the best pole vault in the state this winter with a height of 14 feet, 3 inches.
5. Adrien LaBoy
The 150/157-pound Middle Township wrestler is off to a 7-0 start with tournament wins at Hammonton and Palmyra.
6. St. Augustine Prep swimming
Hermits (2-0) opened with dominating wins over Absegami and Mainland Regional.
7. Mainland Regional girls swimming
The Mustangs (2-0) owned with wins over Atlantic City and OLMA.
8. Sophia Curtis
The Ocean City junior has the second best triple jump in the state this winter with a distance of 38-4.5.
9. Southern Regional wrestling
The Rams improved to 4-0 with a 51-19 win over Brick Memorial on Wednesday night.
10. Arnaldo Rodriguez
The St. Joseph senior has made 25 3-pointers and is averaging 21.9 points this season.