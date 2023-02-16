A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week:

1. Southern Regional wrestling

The Rams (18-1) established themselves as the top public school in the state with a 41-14 win over Phillipsburg in the state Group V championship Sunday.

2. Sahnye Degraffenreidt

The Atlantic City sophomore wide receiver/defensive back received a scholarship offer from Penn State.

3. Atlantic City girls basketball

The Vikings (19-4) have won 18 straight and will play Mainland Regional for the Cape-Atlantic League championship at noon on Saturday at Egg Harbor Township.

4. Wayne Hill

The Millville senior center fielder will wear Mike Trout’s No. 1 jersey this spring for the Thunderbolts.

5. Jake Cook

The Mainland Regional junior basketball standout scored his 1,000th career points.

6. Elijah Brown

The St. Augustine Prep junior basketball standout scored his 1,000th career points. Brown is only the fourth Hermits junior to reach the milestone.

7. Middle Township boys swimming

Panthers won the South Jersey Group C title — their first sectional title in the program’s history — with an 89-81 win over Oakcrest on Wednesday.

8. Mainland Regional boys swimming

The Mustangs beat Ocean City 87-83 to win the South Jersey B championship Wednesday.

9. Southern Regional boys track and field

The Rams won the indoor South Jersey Group IV championship last weekend behind Fabian Gonzalez (first in the shot put); Andrew Bowker (second in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs); and Cole Cramer (second in 55 dash).

10. Michaela Schlemo The Egg Harbor Township track and field standout won the South Jersey Group IV 3,200-meter championship in a personal-best 11:09.82.