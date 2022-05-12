High school sports top-10 list

A list of the hot topics, teams and athletes in high school this week.
1. Egg Harbor Township track and field
The Eagles finished 9-0 to win the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. EHT has won 51 straight dual meets.
2. Egg Harbor Township softball
The Eagles (17-1) are the top seed in the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament, which starts Friday.
3. Leah Ellis
The Millville senior won the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump to lead the Thunderbolts girls track and field team to its 10th consecutive Cumberland County championship Tuesday.
4. Southern Regional boys volleyball
The Rams (25-0) went 4-0 at last Saturday’s Super Six Showcase.
5. Enzo Descalzi
The Vineland senior has sparked the Fighting Clan baseball team with a .412 average, 10 home runs and 21 RBIs.
6. Mainland Regional boys tennis
The Mustangs (14-0) began Thursday as the Cape-Atlantic League’s only undefeated tennis team.
7. Buena Regional baseball
Chiefs have clinched the CAL United Division and a spot in the inaugural CAL baseball tournament, which starts May 23.
8. Colton Delcollo
The Cumberland Regional junior won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs at the Cumberland County track and field championships.
9. Mainland Regional and St. Augustine golf
Both teams qualified for Tuesday’s Tournament of Champions by finishing second in their respective sectional tournaments this week. Mainland finished a shot behind winner Moorestown in South/Central Group III. The Hermits were 13 back of winner CBA in South Jersey Non-Public.
10. Absegami baseball
The Braves took a seven-game winning streak into Thursday’s game against Mainland Regional, and on Tuesday pitchers Michael DeBlasio and Frank Gargione combined to throw a no-hitter as the Braves beat Cedar Creek 1-0.
