High school sports top-10 list

A list of the hot topics, teams and athletes in high school this week.

1. Egg Harbor Township track and field

The Eagles finished 9-0 to win the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. EHT has won 51 straight dual meets.

2. Egg Harbor Township softball

The Eagles (17-1) are the top seed in the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament, which starts Friday.

3. Leah Ellis

The Millville senior won the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump to lead the Thunderbolts girls track and field team to its 10th consecutive Cumberland County championship Tuesday.

4. Southern Regional boys volleyball

The Rams (25-0) went 4-0 at last Saturday’s Super Six Showcase.

5. Enzo Descalzi

The Vineland senior has sparked the Fighting Clan baseball team with a .412 average, 10 home runs and 21 RBIs.

6. Mainland Regional boys tennis

The Mustangs (14-0) began Thursday as the Cape-Atlantic League’s only undefeated tennis team.

7. Buena Regional baseball

Chiefs have clinched the CAL United Division and a spot in the inaugural CAL baseball tournament, which starts May 23.

8. Colton Delcollo

The Cumberland Regional junior won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs at the Cumberland County track and field championships.

9. Mainland Regional and St. Augustine golf

Both teams qualified for Tuesday’s Tournament of Champions by finishing second in their respective sectional tournaments this week. Mainland finished a shot behind winner Moorestown in South/Central Group III. The Hermits were 13 back of winner CBA in South Jersey Non-Public.

10. Absegami baseball

The Braves took a seven-game winning streak into Thursday’s game against Mainland Regional, and on Tuesday pitchers Michael DeBlasio and Frank Gargione combined to throw a no-hitter as the Braves beat Cedar Creek 1-0.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.