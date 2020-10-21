High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 21

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Bridgeton at Millville
Hammonton at St. Joseph
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Millville at Vineland
Wildwood at Pennsville
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Bridgeton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Buena at Hammonton
Mainland at Atlantic City
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Highland
Pitman at Wildwood
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Woodstown
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Deptford at Cumberland
