High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 21
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 21

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Bridgeton at Millville

Hammonton at St. Joseph

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Millville at Vineland

Wildwood at Pennsville

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Bridgeton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Buena at Hammonton

Mainland at Atlantic City

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Highland

Pitman at Wildwood

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Woodstown

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Deptford at Cumberland

