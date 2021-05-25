High school schedule for Wednesday, May 26

Boys tennis
South Jersey quarterfinals
Group I
3 p.m.
(7) Collingswood at (2) Middle Twp.
Group II
2 p.m.
(12) Delsea Reg. at (4) Cumberland Reg.
4 p.m.
(8) Cedar Creek at (1) Haddonfield
Group III
3 p.m.
(6) Highland Reg. at (3) Ocean City
(7) Absegami at (2) Moorestown
4 p.m.
(8) Toms River East at (1) Mainland Reg.
Group IV
3:45 p.m.
(5) Millville at (4) Eastern Reg.
Non-Public
3 p.m.
(5) St. Augustine at (4) CBA
Regular season
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Oakcrest at Vineland
Baseball
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland Reg. at Hammonton
Wildwood at Glassboro
4:15 p.m.
Clearview Reg. at Holy Spirit
7 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
Softball
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic Acad. at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at Camden Tech
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Middle Township
Vineland at Millville
OLMA at Mainland Reg.
Glassboro at Wildwood
4:15 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Clearview Reg.
Boys golf
3:30 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Brick Mem.
at Spring Meadow Golf Club
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at ACIT
at Green Tree Golf Club
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
at McCullough's Golf Links
Middle Twp. at Vineland
at Buena Vista Country Club
4:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland Reg.
at Linwood Country Club
Girls lacrosse
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Boys lacrosse
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Triton Reg.
7 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
Boys track and field
4 p.m.
Cape May Co. Championships at Ocean City
Toms River North at Southern Reg.
Girls track and field
4 p.m.
Cape May Co. Championships at Ocean City
4:15 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern Reg.
Boys volleyball
NJSIAA State tournament first round
5 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern Reg.
Regular season
4 p.m.
Pennsauken Tech at St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
ACIT at Hammonton
