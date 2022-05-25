 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Southern Boys Lax 00127761.JPG

Southern Boys Lacrosse takes on Christian Brothers in the quarterfinals of the Shore Conference Tournament on 5/12/2022

 Larry Murphy | For The Press of Atlantic City

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Bridgeton

BOYS LACROSSE

S.J. Group III semifinals

4 p.m.

(3) Ocean City at (2) Clearview

S.J. Group IV semifinals

4 p.m.

(5) Howell at (1) Southern

State Non-Public A semifinals

4 p.m.

(6) St. Joseph (Methuen) at (3) St. Augustine

BOYS TENNIS

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(10) Penns Grove at (2) Middle Twp.

S.J. Group II quarterfinal

3:30 p.m.

(5) Cumberland at (4) Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

(7) Haddon Heights at (2) Pinelands

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(9) Toms River East at (1) Mainland

(6) Lacey Twp. at (3) Ocean City

(7) Absegami at (2) Moorestown

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(6) Millville at (3) Toms River North

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(5) St. Augustine at (4) Notre Dame

Other matches

3:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Eastern

ACIT at Lower Cape May

Clearview at Millville

Paul VI at Hammonton

7 p.m.

Bishop Eustace at Vineland

Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial

SOFTBALL

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

5 p.m.

Southern at St. John Vianney

Other games

4 p.m.

Vineland at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Wildwood

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Cumberland vs. Triton at Running Deer Country Club

Barnegat vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Aire Country Club

