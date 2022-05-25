High school schedule for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Bridgeton
BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group III semifinals
4 p.m.
(3) Ocean City at (2) Clearview
S.J. Group IV semifinals
4 p.m.
(5) Howell at (1) Southern
State Non-Public A semifinals
4 p.m.
(6) St. Joseph (Methuen) at (3) St. Augustine
BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(10) Penns Grove at (2) Middle Twp.
S.J. Group II quarterfinal
3:30 p.m.
(5) Cumberland at (4) Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
(7) Haddon Heights at (2) Pinelands
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(9) Toms River East at (1) Mainland
(6) Lacey Twp. at (3) Ocean City
(7) Absegami at (2) Moorestown
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(6) Millville at (3) Toms River North
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(5) St. Augustine at (4) Notre Dame
Other matches
3:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Eastern
ACIT at Lower Cape May
Clearview at Millville
Paul VI at Hammonton
7 p.m.
Bishop Eustace at Vineland
Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial
SOFTBALL
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
5 p.m.
Southern at St. John Vianney
Other games
4 p.m.
Vineland at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Wildwood
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Cumberland vs. Triton at Running Deer Country Club
Barnegat vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Aire Country Club