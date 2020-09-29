 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept.29
0 comments

High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept.29

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
HSLive logo carousel

HSLive logo HSLive logo HSLive logo HSLive logo

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Mainland

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

5 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News