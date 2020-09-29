High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept.29

GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
5 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
Middle vs Oakcrest football
