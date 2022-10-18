 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

090922-pac-spt-Hammonton

A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton boys soccer game Sept. 8. The Blue Devils will host Oakcrest today in the CAL Tournament.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Ocean City 

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.  (CAL Tournament)

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit (CAL Tournament)

5 p.m.

Atlantic County Technical Institute at Absegami

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Cape May County Tech 

Vineland at Triton 

St Augustine Prep at Ocean City (CAL Tournament) 

Oakcrest at Hammonton (CAL Tournament) 

Atlantic County Technical Institute at Cedar Creek 

6 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp. 

Toms River South at Lacey 

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m. 

Lacey at Lakewood 

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Millville 

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Shore Regional 

Bridgeton at Paulsboro 

Cumberland at Timber Creek 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at St Joseph 

Hammonton at Winslow Twp. 

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. 

Lacey at Donovan Catholic 

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton 

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy 

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic 

Barnegat at Point Pleasant 

Lakewood at Pinelands 

4 p.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City 

Ocean City at Hammonton 

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit 

Millville at Mainland 

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville 

Wildwood at Salem 

