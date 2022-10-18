High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Ocean City
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp. (CAL Tournament)
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit (CAL Tournament)
5 p.m.
Atlantic County Technical Institute at Absegami
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Cape May County Tech
Vineland at Triton
St Augustine Prep at Ocean City (CAL Tournament)
Oakcrest at Hammonton (CAL Tournament)
Atlantic County Technical Institute at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Toms River South at Lacey
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Lacey at Lakewood
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Millville
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Shore Regional
Bridgeton at Paulsboro
Cumberland at Timber Creek
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at St Joseph
Hammonton at Winslow Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey at Donovan Catholic
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Barnegat at Point Pleasant
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Hammonton
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Millville at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Wildwood at Salem